Committee of Administrators Wants Kapil Dev As Part Of Steering Committee For Players Body

The Committee of Administrators (COA) has recommended former India captain Kapil Dev's name as a part of the four-member steering committee that will help in the formation of Players' Association as per Lodha Panel Recommendation. Two other recommended members are former Test opener Anshuman Gaekwad and wicketkeeper Bharath Reddy, while GK Pillai is the third one. The Lodha Panel in its recommendation initially wanted a steering committee with GK Pillai, Mohinder Amarnath, Diana Edulji and Anil Kumble.

The COA in its fourth Status Report submitted to Supreme Court has intimated the Apex Court that Mohinder Amarnath and Kumble have "communicated their inability to be part of the Steering Committee" and Edulji can't be a part as she is a member of COA.

While Pillai remains in the steering committee, Kapil is a big name that COA has recommended.

A few days back, Kapil took to Twitter to deny reports about him being a part of Players' Body as in some quarters it was reported that he will head the Players' Association in Haryana.

The legendary World Cup winning captain has been actively involved with media commitments including commentary, writing columns and appearing on TV channels. Whether Kapil will be able to take time out from his busy schedule is something one needs to check.

Gaekwad, a former India coach, has also been associated with the administration as a part of the Baroda Cricket Association.

Bharath Reddy, the former Tamil Nadu gloveman, who was a part of the Indian team during their 1979 tour to England has also been in cricket administration.

COA has also requested for replacements of Ramachandra Guha and Vikram Limaye. Guha had resigned from the COA and Limaye is set to join National Stock Exchange (NSE) as its new Managing Director and chief executive.