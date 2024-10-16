In a rare occurrence in cricket, a coach stepped in to field for his side in an international match. On Monday, former South Africa batter and now batting coach, Jean-Paul Duminy, had to step in as a back-up fielder for his side as a fair few regular players of the side had walked off the field due to fatigue, during the final ODI against Ireland. With the heat in the UAE proving to be challenging for the players, Duminy stepped in as a substitute and even made an excellent one-handed save.

JP Duminy was spotted in the field in the 50th and final over of the Irish batting. Almost immediately, Duminy was called into the action. Irish batter Harry Tector mistimed a reverse sweep, and Duminy - fielding at short third-man - made sure he couldn't capitalize one bit.

Duminy, now 40 and having played last for South Africa in 2019, made a sharp dive to save it with one hand. A superb fielder during his playing days, it did not seem as if Duminy was out of touch.

Ireland vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: As it happened

In a series already clinched by South Africa, Ireland came into the third ODI looking for a consolation win.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Ireland put up a respectable 284 in 50 overs, led by captain and veteran Paul Stirling's 88 off 92 balls.

In response, South Africa fell short convincingly. The Proteas were tottering at 10/3 in the early overs, as Ryan Rickleton, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen departed cheaply.

Advertisement

A lone hand by Jason Smith, playing in only his second ODI, helped South Africa put up a fight. He smashed 91 off 93 balls. However, in the end, it was a convincing 69-run win for Ireland as South Africa were bowled out for 215.