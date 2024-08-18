Indian cricket team wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored 35 off 32 balls for Purani Dilli 6 in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) match against South Delhi Superstarz on Saturday. While the pace of the innings was not similar to Pant's general approach, his struggles against spin drew major criticism on social media. Pant's knock had 4 fours and one six but ended up with a strike rate of just 109. Pant had a good showing at the T20 World Cup 2024 but was unable to play big knocks - something that the fans pointed out as the expectation was for him to score big at the top of the innings.

Before the match, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter was felicitated by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla for his fine performances in India's ICC T20 World Cup triumph.

In eight innings of the competition, Pant scored 171 runs at an average of 24.42, with the best score of 42. In testing conditions of the Nassau County Stadium in the USA, Pant played some of the tournament's finest, useful knocks by an Indian player. He was also electric behind the stumps, taking 13 catches and doing a stumping to finish with 14 dismissals, most by a keeper in a single T20 WC.

We call Rishabh Pant a match winner but in reality it's far far away from delivery in white ball cricket.



He plays 20-30 balls almost every time but manages to score only run & ball which will not help any team in T20.Even 25 of 10 balls will be very satisfactory in this format pic.twitter.com/tr0Q6W0AL7 — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) August 17, 2024

The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 was officially declared open after a glitzy opening ceremony held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

On a flat deck in the first game of DPL Pant is 24 off 27. This is not the IPL, this is not T20I. This is a state T20 league. He's now won the T20I WC win for India and yet here he is. He can't play spin at all. And this is not good news for the ICT. — Kshitij Ojha (@Kshitij070) August 17, 2024

The event was a grand affair, with music sensation Badshah and actress Sonam Bajwa stealing the limelight and keeping the crowd glued to their seats.

Pant looking absolutely clueless against the spinners. — Kaushik Kashyap (@CricKaushik_) August 17, 2024

The opening gala was attended by DDCA's top management, franchise team owners, players, and staff from all participating men's and women's teams.

(With ANI inputs)