Former England captain Michael Vaughan joined a growing chorus of cricketers past and present and fans, who are appreciating Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his great gesture towards former India captain Virat Kohli. Late on Thursday night Babar tweeted, "This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli" after the former India captain failed to get a big score yet again, as he was dismissed for 16 in the second ODI against England at Lord's as India succumbed to a 100-run loss.

Vaughan, a great admirer of Babar's cricket, retweeted Babar tweet with the words, "Class act Babar."

Class act Babar ???? https://t.co/GfaAGXwTIu — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 15, 2022

Babar was asked about the tweet during a pre-match press conference ahead of Pakistan's first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle, which begins on Saturday.

"As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase (out of form) and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support. I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players," Babar said during a press conference.

"He is playing a lot of cricket and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good," he added.

Babar and Kohli are viewed as two of the best batters presently and fans keep on comparing on who has the better cover-drive between the two stars. In the second ODI against England, Kohli had chased a wide delivery outside off-stump, and Jos Buttler completed an easy catch.

Kohli's last international ton had come in 2019 and after that, the three-figure mark has eluded him. The batter had failed to get going in the Edgbaston Test and then the two T20Is against England.