Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle is regarded as one of the most lethal batters in the history of cricket. Known for explosive brand of batting, Gayle has played a total of 103 Tests, 301 ODIs and 79 T20Is for West Indies scoring 7214, 10480 and 1899 runs, respectively. Apart from his heroics on the field, Gayle is very active on social media and has a massive following. The former West Indies skipper keeps on updating hilarious videos and pictures to keep his fans entertained.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Universe Boss' shared a BTS video, donning a "retro look". He was seen wearing a black wig, along with a golden jacket and shorts, holding a cigar.

"One of my retro outfits for September 16th...what will be your outfit? you don't want to miss it," the caption of the video read.

Earlier in June, Gayle had uploaded a video on his Instagram account in which he could be seen performing the famous 'siuuu' celebration of star Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the shared clip, Gayle runs in a baseball field with cameramen around him before he sums up his run by copying the celebration style of Ronaldo. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh too replied on the video with a laughing emoji.

Gayle also tried his hands on the game of baseball and received a special jersey from Canadian professional team Toronto Blue Jays.

Notably, the 43-year-old batter has played 142 IPL matches scoring 4965 at an average close to 40 and a strike rate of almost 150. He continues to hold the record for scoring the highest runs (175 not out) in a single inning of IPL. He played for RCB from 2011 to 2017.