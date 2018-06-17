Watch: Chris Gayle Shows Dance Moves On 'Wet Floor'

West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle is one of the most entertaining cricketers in the world. Apart from hitting mammoth sixes and sending bowlers on a leather hunt, Chris Gayle also has a talent of ensuring that the limelight is always on him. Gayle on Sunday took to Instagram and posted a video while dancing on a wet floor. "Only me alone can dance on a wet floor... #Caution," Gayle's post read.

Chris Gayle played for the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 and was their second-highest run-getter after KL Rahul (659 runs).

Gayle played 11 matches in the tournament and amassed 368 runs at an average of 40.88, including an unbeaten 104 runs. He scored once century and three fifties in the cash-rich league.

Gayle's name was called twice at the IPL 2018 auction but no team came in front to pick the hard-hitting Jamaican batsman. But, it was Kings XI Punjab who snapped the big-hitting Jamaican at the last moment for his base price of Rs. 2 crore. Gayle, who is also knows as the 'Universe Boss' among his fans, did not disappoint the KXIP fans and entertained them in his well-known style.

Gayle made his IPL debut with Kolkata Knight Riders and went on to represent the Kolkata side for three years (2008, 2009 and 2010). The year 2011 saw Gayle receiving a call from Royal Challengers Bangalore who had named him a replacement for injured Dirk Nannes.

In his seven-year stay at RCB, Gayle scored 3163 runs at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 152.7. Gayle didn't have a good run with bat in 2017 as he could average just 22.22 in the tournament. Due to his poor show, RCB decided not to retain the star batsman in 2018.