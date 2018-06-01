 ;
 
Shikhar Dhawan Calls Chris Gayle The 'Jamaican Daler Mehndi', Shares Selfie

Updated: 01 June 2018 16:18 IST

Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle were frontline performers for SRH and KXIP.

Shikhar Dhawan shared a selfie with Chris Gayle on his Twitter account © Twitter

India batsman and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday likened West Indies opener Chris Gayle to Indian singer Daler Mehndi. Chris Gayle is known for his fun-loving attitude both on and off the field. Shikhar Dhawan posted a selfie of himself with Gayle, fondly called the 'Universe Boss', on his official Twitter account. Gayle was seen sporting a turban and both the cricketers were seen to be having a gala time. "Look whom I met.. Jamaica's very own Daler Mehndi @henrygayle.. Bolo tara ra ra #universalboss", Dhawan captioned the image.

Chris Gayle played for the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in IPL 2018 and was their second-highest run-getter after KL Rahul (659 runs). After playing 11 matches, Gayle amassed 368 runs at a batting average of 40.88 including an unbeaten 104 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, was part of the Hyderabad team in IPL 2018. SRH lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the finals by 8 wickets. Dhawan finished 10th in the highest run-scorers list of IPL 2018 accumulating 497 runs in 16 matches with the highest score of 92 not out.

After SRH's loss in the summit clash, Dhawan took to Twitter thanking fans for the support.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn. We might have lost the match, but we haven't lost our spirit. We will be back next year, stronger and more determined. A big Thank You to all the fans for the tremendous love and support you showed throughout the season," Dhawan posted.

