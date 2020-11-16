Chris Gayle on Monday posted a heart-warming tribute to this father on the latter's birthday. "Sir Gayle...The Real Gayle...Happy Birthday Dad! Love You non stop," wrote Gayle on Instagram, adding, "You batting well...Keep pressing. Wish you many more" as he posted pictures with his father. Gayle, 41, the self-proclaimed "Universe Boss" received a unique compliment by journalist Piers Morgan. "Happy Birthday Universe Dad!" wrote Morgan in the comments. Gayle was most recently seen playing for Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Gayle, a heavyweight of T20 cricket, is the highest scorer in the shortest format of the game. He has 13584 runs from 411 T20s, having played in most T20 leagues around the world including the IPL, Big Bash League, T20 Blast, Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League etc.

In an international career that's stretched more than 19 years, Gayle has played 103 Tests, 301 One-day Internationals and 58 T20Is for the West Indies and he is a two-time T20 World Cup champion.

The T20 star also has 7214 Test runs to his name at 42.18 with 15 centuries and 10480 ODI runs at 37.83 with 25 hundreds.

Gayle has 22 hundreds in T20 cricket - also a world record - and has hit more sixes than anyone else in the format - 1001.

Gayle had a successful IPL 2020 for Kings XI as he scored 288 runs from seven matches with three fifties.

However, his team failed to make the playoffs even after resurging from the bottom of the table and eventually finished sixth.