West Indies star Chris Gayle uploaded a video on his Instagram account in which he could be seen performing the famous 'siuuu' celebration of star Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. In the shared clip, Gayle runs in a baseball field with cameramen around him before he sums up his run by copying the celebration style of Ronaldo. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh too replied on the video with a laughing emoji. Gayle also tried his hands on the game of baseball and received a special jersey from Canadian professional team Toronto Blue Jays.

Watch Gayle doing the 'siuuu' celebration:

After Royal Challengers Bangalore's exit from IPL 2023, Gayle -- who is a former player of the franchise -- had shared a funny reel on social media.

In the clip, Gayle could be seen mourning about Virat Kohli and Co. failing to enter the playoffs with the Bollywood song 'Apun Jaise Tapori' from the movie 'Munna Bhai MBBS' running in background.

Notably, Gayle played 142 IPL matches scoring 4965 at an average close to 40 and a strike rate of almost 150. He continues to hold the record for scoring the highest runs (175 not out) in a single inning of IPL. He played for RCB from 2011 to 2017.

Gayle played 103 Tests, 301 ODIs and 79 T20Is for West Indies scoring 7214, 10480 and 1899 runs respectively.