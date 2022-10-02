Virender Sehwag and Universe Boss Chris Gayle among the other Gujarat Giants players celebrated Navratri in Jodhpur on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket on Saturday. As India celebrates one of country's biggest festivals, the cricketers exhibited stunning moves as they grooved to traditional music at a special garba night.

The cricketers, who are generally seen in cricketing gears on the field, enthralled the fans by performing garba in the traditional outfit.

Gujarat Giants are currently in Jodhpur for Legends League Cricket. The Sehwag-led side has qualified for the playoffs and will play the eliminator match at Barkatullah Khan Stadium on Monday.

While playing for Gujarat Giants, Gayle has recorded scores of 15 and 68 respectively. Both of these scores came against Bhilwara Kings.

Besides, Gayle and Sehwag, Parthiv Patel, Kevin O'Brien, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi and Ajantha Mendis are also part of their squad.