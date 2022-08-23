Cheteshwar Pujara is going through some amazing form in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup. He increased his tally of hundreds in the tournament with yet another three-figure score on Tuesday. Representing Sussex, Pujara scored 132 off 90 balls to help his team reach 400 for four in 50 overs against Middlesex. Pujara's blitzkrieg included 20 fours and a couple of sixes. The player raced to his century in just 75 balls and scored another 32 runs off the rest 15 balls he played before losing his wicket to Max Harris.

From powerful flick to inside-out shot to hitting straight down the ground, Pujara played all-round the ground during his century on Tuesday.

Watch Pujara's knock here:

A century from just 75 balls for @cheteshwar1.



Just phemeomenal. pic.twitter.com/z6vrKyqDfp — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 23, 2022

On the other hand, Sussex opener Tom Alsop top-scored in the innings with 189 off 155 balls. His innings was laced with 19 fours and 5 sixes. Alsop stitched 240 runs with Pujara for the third wicket.

Middlesex's Harris picked three wickets but went for 98 runs in his 10 overs. Meanwhile, Thilan Walallawita bowled an economical spell by conceding only 32 runs with a wicket to his name in 10 overs.

Talking about Pujara, the batter had earlier blasted a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire. He then smashed his career-best List A score of 174 in the match against Surrey.

Following his prolific run in the county championship, Pujara had made a comeback to the Indian team for the rescheduled fifth Test against England last month.

(With PTI inputs)