Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were on Saturday dropped from the Test squad announced by chief selector Chetan Sharma for the upcoming two-match home series against Sri Lanka. The decision, seen by many as long overdue, could be the first signs of a transition in the Indian team from the Virat Kohli era, which was one of the most triumphant and glorious in the history of Indian Test cricket. Rohit Sharma has been named the Test captain, and will now take over as the leader in all formats.

Both Pujara and Rahane have been integral parts of the Test team for the past 5 years and more and have played an important role in the team being victorious at home since the series against England in 2012 and bagging historic wins away from home.

But both veteran batters have endured a steady loss of form over the past couple of years and haven't scored the big runs expected from them. While Pujara hasn't scored a Test century since January 2019, Rahane has fared worst, despite a series changing century in Melbourne on India's victorious tour down under in 2020-21.

Here is a look at the scores of both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in Test matches since 2019 January.

Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane

vs Aus, Sydney 193 18

vs WI, North Sound 2 & 25 81 & 102

vs WI, Kingston 6 & 27 24 & 64*

vs SA, Vizag 6 & 81 15 & 27*

vs SA, Pune 58 59

vs SA, Ranchi 0 115

vs Ban, Indore 54 86

vs Ban, Kolkata 55 51

vs NZ, Wellington 11 & 11 46 & 29

vs NZ, Christchurch 54 & 24 7 & 9

vs Aus, Adelaide 43 & 0 42 & 0

vs Aus, Melbourne 17 & 3 112 & 27*

vs Aus, Sydney 50 & 77 22 & 4

vs Aus, Brisbane 25 & 56 37 & 24

vs Eng, Chennai 73 & 15 1 & 0

vs Eng, Chennai 21 & 7 67 & 10

vs Eng, Ahmedabad 0 & DNB 7 & DNB

vs Eng, Ahmedabad 17 27

vs NZ, Southampton 8 & 15 49 & 15

vs Eng, Nottingham 4 & 12* 5 & DNB

vs Eng, Lord's 9 & 45 1 & 61

vs Eng, Leeds 1 & 91 18 & 10

vs Eng, The Oval 4 & 61 14 & 0

vs NZ, Kanpur 26 & 22 35 & 4

vs NZ, Mumbai 0 & 47 Did Not Play

vs SA, Centurion 0 & 16 48 & 20

vs SA, Johannesburg 3 & 53 0 & 58

vs SA, Cape Town 43 & 9 9 & 1

vs Aus, Brisbane

Promoted