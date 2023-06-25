India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his views after reports emerged that the Pakistan cricket team is not "comfortable" playing some of the participating teams at specific venues during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, including Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru. The deadlock over the Asia Cup staging has ended and now Pakistan are expected to travel to India for the World Cup in October-November. Talking about Pakistan's reported request for a change in venues, Ashwin opined that it would be considered by ICC only if the side makes any "valid security reasons".

It is worth noting that ICC is yet to announce the schedule of World Cup 2023.

"Pakistan's interesting request to switch venues. The fixture now is, Pakistan playing Australia in Bangalore and Afghanistan in Chennai. They want the venues interchanged. Only if there is a security reason, ICC will consider these requests," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"Pakistan, in their request letter itself, have mentioned that conditions will favor Afghanistan in Chennai. So, by changing venues, it plays into an advantage for Pakistan. So, I highly doubt that ICC will heed to this request. Maybe if Pakistan have given some valid security reasons, then it might be shifted," added the veteran India player.

Playing Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai would mean facing the likes of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, who did well for Gujarat Titans in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, conditions in Bengaluru are usually batting friendly and it is hard to understand why Pakistan would have reservations playing Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

