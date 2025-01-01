Team India will be battling for as many as three international trophies in 2025. The new year will bring a plethora of cricket action, kickstarting with the all-important final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 against Australia. Should India win the game, they'll keep themselves alive for qualification to the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, one of the trophies at stake. The 2025 Asia Cup - on home soil - will be a trophy to win late in the year. But undoubtedly the biggest one is the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to take place in February and March.

Compared to 2024, India will play a lot more ODIs in 2025. At least 12 ODIs will be played in bilateral series, while another three and possibly five in the Champions Trophy. Three-match ODI bilateral series will be played against England (home - February), Bangladesh (away - August), Australia (away - October) and South Africa (home - December).

The three ODIs against England will serve as much-needed practice ahead of the Champions Trophy, set to commence from February 19.

The Champions Trophy will be followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season from mid-March till the last week of May. Then, should India reach the WTC 2025 final, it will take place in June.

Then, India's biggest Test challenge of 2025 will follow. A five-match marathon away series against England, in England, between June 20 and August 4. This will be India's first series of the 2025-27 WTC cycle.

Three ODIs and T20Is follow against Bangladesh away in August. September will be a low month for Indian cricket, with no series scheduled.

However, October is set to be an intense month, with India competing in three different series. First, two Tests at home against the West Indies. Then, the Asia Cup T20s at home (and against Pakistan in the UAE), and finally a visit back to Australia for three ODIs and 5 T20Is.

India's final series of the year will be against South Africa at home, playing two Tests, three ODIs and 5 T20Is.

India's Full Schedule 2025

Jan 3, 2025: India vs Australia (away) - 5th Test

Jan 22-Feb 2, 2025: India vs England (home) - 5 T20Is

Feb 6-Feb 12, 2025: India vs England (home) - 3 ODIs

Feb 20, 2025: India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Mar 14-May 25, 2025: IPL 2025

Jun, 2025: World Test Championship Final (subject to qualification)

Jun 20-Aug 4, 2025: India vs England (away) - 5 Tests

Aug 2025: India vs Bangladesh (away) - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

Oct 2025: India vs West Indies (home) - 2 Tests

Oct 2025: Asia Cup 2025 T20Is

Oct-Nov 2025: India vs Australia (away) - 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is

Nov-Dec 2025: India vs South Africa (home) - 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is