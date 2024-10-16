Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has backed the selectors' decision to drop Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah from the squad for the remaining two Tests against England. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) formed a new selection committee following the loss to England in the series opener in Multan. The new selection committee, comprising Aqib Javed, Azhar Ali, Aleem Dar, Hasan Cheema, and advisor Bilal Afzal, took the call to drop Babar, Shaheen, and Naseem. However, former pacer Javed insisted that the players have been rested, instead of them being dropped.

Shahid Afridi, who is the father-in-law of Shaheen, has now welcomed the decision to drop the trio. The 47-year-old feels the move will prolong the careers of the players and also allow the PCB to test, groom new talents.

"Supporting the selectors' decision to give Babar, Shaheen, and Naseem a break from international cricket. This move not only helps protect and extend the careers of these champion players but also gives a great opportunity to test and groom emerging talent, building strong bench strength for the future," the former Pakistan captain posted on X.

Meanwhile, it has been reported Pakistan captain Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie will no longer have final say in selection of the team or the playing eleven as PCB's new selectors have cut down their powers.

A reliable source in the PCB told PTI that the role of the captain and head coach had been changed with neither of them having final say in selection matters or even finalising the playing eleven.

"The playing eleven for the second Test (against England) has been finalised after consulting Shan and Gillispie but like until the first Test they no longer have final say in the selection of the playing eleven," the source said.

(With PTI Inputs)