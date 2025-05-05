Ayush Badoni once again underlined his growing importance in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) middle order with a brilliant 74 off just 40 deliveries against Punjab Kings (PBKS). His innings, laced with five boundaries and five sixes, kept LSG in the chase of a daunting 237-run target. However, despite his valiant effort, the team eventually fell short by 37 runs, finishing at 199/7 in Dharamsala. The 25-year-old has now registered the most 50-plus scores for LSG from the No. 5 position or lower, with six such innings to his name.

He stands ahead of Nicholas Pooran, who has five, while Deepak Hooda and Marcus Stoinis have two each, and Arshad Khan has one.

Badoni's consistency has also propelled him to third on the list of all-time highest run-scorers for LSG. KL Rahul leads the chart with 1,410 runs, followed by Nicholas Pooran with 1,267. Badoni has accumulated 960 runs, just ahead of Marcus Stoinis, who has 952, and Quinton de Kock, who has 901.

As LSG continue their push in IPL 2025, Ayush Badoni's performances remain a bright spot. While his latest knock couldn't guide them to victory, his reliability in the middle order is turning into one of the team's biggest strengths.

Coming to the match, Abdul Samad and Badoni put up a fight as they put up an 81-run stand, as Lucknow Super Giants suffered a 37-run loss to Punjab Kings by 37 runs due to a top-order failure.

With this win, PBKS is in the second spot with seven wins, three losses, and one no result, giving them 15 points. LSG is in seventh spot, with five wins and six losses, giving them 10 points.LSG won the toss and opted to bat first.

A quick cameo of 30 in 14 balls (one four and four sixes) by Josh Inglis and 78-run third wicket stand between Prabhsimran and skipper Shreyas Iyer (45 in 25 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a 54-run fifth wicket stand between Prabhsimran and Shashank Singh (33* in 15 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took PBKS to 236/5 in their 20 overs.

Akash Singh (2/30) and Digvesh Rathi (2/46) were the top wicket-takers for LSG.

During the run-chase, LSG sank to 73/5, but an 81-run stand between Ayush Badoni (74 in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Abdul Samad (45 in 24 balls, with two fours and four sixes) helped LSG fight back, but they were restricted to 199/7 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh delivered a brilliant four-over spell, giving 16 runs and taking three wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai took 2/33 in his four overs. Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal took one wicket each.

