The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has seen some youngsters take the center stage with their brilliant performances. Among a number of such emerging stars stands tall Punjab Kings' opening batter Prabhsimran Singh, who narrowly missed out on a century against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. As Prabsimran called his ailing father after his 48-ball 91, the message he received was that the batter threw his wicket away after getting so close to a century.

Prabhsimran's father, Sardar Surjit Singh, isn't going through the best of times, needing to get dialysis done three times a week. In such complicated times, Prabhsimran's performances for PBKS on the pitch have somehow managed to bring a smile back on Surjit Singh's face.

"The only time he smiles these days is when he sees Prabhsimran bat in the IPL," Surjit Singh's brother Satwinderpal Singh told the Times of India.

"He is going through dialysis thrice a week. As an elder brother, I can't see the pain he is enduring. I have to step out of the house when the doctors come home for the dialysis. Not a day has gone by that I have not prayed that it should not be my younger brother," said Satwinderpal Singh, who has worked as a mentor for Prabhsimran along with his own sons Anmolpreet Singh and Tejpreet Singh.

While Prabhsimran is ruling the roost all across the country with his bat, his father and uncle enjoy his performances by sitting in front of the television in Patiala. In fact, when Surjit sees his son Prabhsimran hit a rash shot, he shouts in front of the TV, saying he should play cautiously.

"Before every Punjab Kings match, I carry him to the living room. We watch the match together, and every time the camera is on Simmu, he smiles. If Simmu scores, he keeps on smiling and laughing. In those moments, he forgets the pain he is in. If Simmu plays a rash shot, he shouts, 'khotte aaram naal khel (play sensibly).'"

When Prabsimran called his father after the 91-run knock against Lucknow, he was scolded by Surjit for not completing the ton.

"Simmu video called on Monday morning to take an update about Surjit. And my brother gave him back by saying why he threw away his wicket after getting so close to the hundred," said Satwinderpal with a laugh.

"While shouting at Simmu, he gasps for breath. Every time I have to intervene and tell him to praise the kid, because he is playing so well."

Prabsimran has emerged as the top run-getter for PBKS this season, leaving behind even skipper Shreyas Iyer.