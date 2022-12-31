Ever since Ramiz Raja was removed from the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, several current and former players in the country have spoken out against him. Ramiz too has been vocal about the changes in the PCB management after being sacked. During a recent appearance on Suno TV, Ramiz spoke on a range of topics, and slammed his critics for being foul mouthed. Ramiz insisted that Pakistan's performances were "outstanding" in white-ball cricket, during his tenure.

Ramiz also went on to claim that it was Pakistan who forced India into making changes in their cricketing set-up.

"We gave outstanding performances in white-ball cricket. We played the Asia Cup final, India didn't play that. India, a billion-dollar industry, was left behind. Tod phod hui, unhone apna chief selector, selection committee fire kar di, captain badal diye kyunki unko hazam nahi hua ki Pakistan unse kaise aage nikal gaya. (They fired their chief selector, selection committee, changed the captain because they couldn't digest how Pakistan went ahead of them)," Ramiz said during an interaction on Suno TV.

During Ramiz's tenure, Pakistan registered their first win over India in World Cups. Pakistan had beaten India by 10 wickets during a group match of the T20 World Cup in 2021. They went on to reach the semi-final, losing to eventual champions Australia.

In 2022, Pakistan reached the final of both, the Asia Cup (vs Sri Lanka) as well as the T20 World Cup (vs England). However, they ended up on the losing side on both occasions.

