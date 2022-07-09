Former India captain Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch with the bat, having failed to score a century in nearly three years. Several current and former players have suggested that Kohli should take a break from cricket, which could be beneficial for him. However, former India pacer Karsan Ghavri feels Kohli may be one of the greatest players of his generation but he needs to score runs in order to keep his place in the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"World Cup is far away. He has to prove his form in the current series. These days you can't play for long riding on your name. Virat is a great player but only his name will not work. He has to perform and score runs. This is how it goes. Everybody understands that he is going through a rough patch and it happens with every player. He has the hunger for runs, hunger for success in his heart but his personal form is quite disappointing," Ghavri said during a chat on Jagran.

While Kohli likes to score his runs on the off side, Ghavri highlighted the fact that the 33-year-old batter has thrown away his wicket while chasing the balls outside off stump.

"Virat Kohli is such a great player for India but unfortunately for the last two years, we have seen him getting caught behind or caught in the slips while chasing the delivery outside the off stump. He has to look at this and improve. He has to restrict those shots because if he keeps going like this and getting out and not getting runs, there comes a question mark - why is he not scoring?" he said.

Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the world, but Ghavri feels that the questions will be raised regarding the same if he doesn't score runs.

"Age has got nothing to do with sports as long as you are fit enough to compete. But if you are not doing well and you are 35, then people will start questioning you," he further stated.