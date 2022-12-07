Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that it was a matter of grave concern for the Indian team that players are getting injured so often. Rohit said this after being asked about why Deepak Chahar was unable to complete his quota of overs after India lost the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh to surrender the series. Chahar has been consistently sidelined by injuries when being picked to represent the national team. India currently have several top players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja who are recovering from injuries.

"There are few injury concerns, we need to get to the bottom of this. Need to try and monitor them, because it's important to understand this.

"When they come to play for India, they need to be at more than 100 percent. We need to monitor their workload because we can't have guys coming in to play for the country half-fit," Rohit said.

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said ineffective bowling in the middle overs coupled with the batters' inability to build partnerships led to the visitors' downfall in the three-match ODI series in Bangladesh.

India lost by five runs in the second ODI here on Wednesday to surrender the three-match series 0-2.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"When you lose a game, there are positives and negatives. From being 69/6, allowing them to get to 270-odd wasn't a great effort from our bowlers. We started well but the middle overs and the back end is what's hurting us a lot.

"Happened in the last game as well. It's something we need to work on," a disappointed Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony." On the batting front, he said: "In One-Day cricket, it's about partnerships and when you get those, you have to ensure that they are converted to match-winning partnerships. That's what they did.

"If you get those 70-run stands, you need to convert them into 110-120 run partnerships for the team to win games, as it isn't easy for the new batter. Need to be braver in the middle," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup: Senegal Fans Laud Team, Despite Loss To England