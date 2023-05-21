Australian cricket team batter David Warner found a huge following on Tiktok and Instagram as the world went through the Covid-19 lockdowns. Warner's videos on popular movie songs became a sensation among the fans and he kept getting requests from various part of India for different movie reels. In a recent interaction, Warner opened up about how he started making the videos in the place and how he felt after going viral for making video on a popular Telugu song.

“I didn't know what TikTok was. All the boys had been on it for years. Scrolling through, just scroll through it. So then COVID sort of started hitting. I was like, alright let's get on TikTok and see what happens,” Warner said on “Breakfast with Champions” hosted by Gaurav Khanna.

“Someone asked me ‘can you do a song?' I only knew ‘Sheila ki Jawani,' ‘Mai tera hero‘ and ‘Chammak Challo'. These were the only three songs that I knew. We did the ‘Sheila Ki Jawani' one and then there were million requests.”

“Hyderabadi fans requested ‘can you do Butta Bomma?' So then we did that one and it went ballistic,” the Delhi Capitals skipper added.

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner set a unique batting record in his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings, achieving the record of most runs against an opponent in the history of the league. In the match, Warner scored 46 off 31 balls.

His knock consisted of five fours and two sixes. His strike rate was 148.39. In 25 matches against PBKS, Warner has scored 1,105 runs at an average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 144.44. He has scored 13 half-centuries against the North Indian side, with the best score of 81. These are the most runs by a batter against any opponent in IPL history.

Warner also has scored 1,075 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shikhar Dhawan has also scored 1,057 runs against Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has also scored 1,040 runs against KKR. Virat Kohli also is in the list, having scored 1,030 runs against Delhi Capitals, the fifth-highest run tally by a batter against any opponent in IPL.

(With ANI inputs)