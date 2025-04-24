The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians saw a bizarre incident as Ishan Kishan's dismissal sparked a major controversy. During the third over of the SRH innings, Kishan tried to play a delivery from Deepak Chahar towards the leg side but ended up missing it. Wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton collected it behind the stumps and Kishan decided to walk back to the dugout despite no appeals from the MI players. On-field umpire Vinod Seshan was going to signal wide but decided to raise his finger in an instant as Kishan walked back. Kishan's decision left everyone stunned as replays showed that there was no edge involved in the incident.

Was the umpire right in not stopping or calling back Kishan?

MCC's Law 31.7 states - "An umpire shall intervene if satisfied that a batter, not having been given out, has left the wicket under a misapprehension of being out. The umpire intervening shall call and signal Dead ball to prevent any further action by the fielding side and shall recall the batter."

"A batter may be recalled at any time up to the instant when the ball comes into play for the next delivery, unless it is the final wicket of the innings, in which case it should be up to the instant when the umpires leave the field."

Hence, the umpire could have called Kishan back if he was convinced that there was no edge involved. However, he decided to give him out keeping the batter's action and body language in mind.

Rohit Sharma scored his second successive half-century and shared a 53-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (40 not out) as Mumbai Indians thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to register their fourth consecutive win in the IPL, on Wednesday.

Chasing a below-par 143 for 8, built on the efforts of Heinrich Klaasen efforts (71 off 44 balls) and his 99-run stand with Abhinav Manohar (43 off 37 balls), Rohit was in his zone as he hit 70 off 46 deliveries to bring a swift end to the home team's misery in 15.4 overs.

Earlier, pacers Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult led an impressive bowling show as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chahar (2/12) and Boult (4/26) rattled SRH in their opening spells as Pat Cummins' side were reduced to 13 for 4 in the fifth over before Heinrich Klaasen pulled things back a bit with his classy half-ton.

(With PTI inputs)