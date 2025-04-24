The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla reinforced that India will not play any bilateral cricket against Pakistan in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13 when Pakistan travelled to India for a limited-overs series. India last went to Pakistan in 2008. The only time the two teams face each other is during international competitions with Pakistan coming to India for the ODI World Cup 2023. However, India refused to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025 and their matches - including the match against Pakistan and the final - were held in Dubai.

"We are with the victims and we condemn it. Whatever our government will say, we will do. We don't play with Pakistan in bilateral series because of the government stand. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals going forward. But when it comes to ICC event we play due to ICC engagement. ICC is also aware whatever is happening they will to it," he told Sports Tak.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also expressed his condolences over the attack.

“The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday. On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. In sharing their pain and grief, we stand hand in hand at this hour of tragedy," Saikia said.

In a solemn gesture of solidarity and respect, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid tribute to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match no. 41 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

To honour those who lost their lives, a 60-second moment of silence was observed before the start of play, following a formal announcement over the public address system,, according to the media advisory by BCCI.

This allowed both in-stadium and broadcast audiences to participate in the tribute. During the toss, the captains of both teams offered their condolences and strongly condemned the heinous act. Throughout the match, players, match officials, commentators, and support staff wore black armbands as a mark of respect. The commentary team further acknowledged these gestures on air, reflecting on the emotional significance of the tribute and the nation's shared grief.

The BCCI also took a conscious decision to conduct the game without fanfare. There were no cheerleader performances, celebratory fireworks, music, or DJ activities -- ensuring a dignified atmosphere that honoured the solemnity of the occasion.

(With ANI inputs)