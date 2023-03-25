After a wait of 1205 days, Virat Kohli this month finally registered a Test century, bringing up three figures in the fourth and final game against Australia in Ahmedabad. It was the 28th Test century for the batting star and his 75th in international cricket. There was a gap of 41 innings between his last century and this one, with the previous one coming over three years ago against Bangladesh in November 2019. As the 34-year-old battled through his lean patch and returned to his vintage form, many former cricketers and analysts are showing the belief that he will surpass cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's mighty record of 100 international tons.

When asked about the same, former India cricketer and ex-coach Ravi Shastri shared his opinion. While admitting that scoring 100 international centuries would not be easy for Kohli, he said that it would be a "big thing" if the star batter gets there.

"One thing everyone should keep in mind that there is only one person who has hit 100 international centuries. So, if you are telling that someone can cross it, it is a big thing. He has got lot of cricket to play. He is a fit player and he can play. When a player of such class gets going, he scores centuries at a brisk pace. In my opinion, Virat Kohli has 5-6 years of cricket left in him. It's not easy by any stretch of imagination that's why only one guy has done it," said Shastri on Sports Yaari.

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action in the Indian Premier League, starting March 31.

(With ANI Inputs)