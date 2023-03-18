Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that he would be really happy if India pacer Umran Malik breaks his record of bowling the fastest delivery in international cricket. He also said that he is ready to help the youngster. Meanwhile, Akhtar has shared a piece of advice with Umran. The bowling veteran guided him to keep up with his pace and aggression even if he gets hit for runs. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer rose to fame with his sensational speed in the Indian Premier League. Umran has some sheer pace in his bowling and he even crosses 150 kmph easily. IPL 2022 saw the pacer putting up a superb show that eventually helped him gain a place in the India squad.

"I would take 26 yards to bowl. But Umran takes 20 yards. So when he goes to 26 yards, he will have different muscles. I am sure in times to come he will learn. If he needs any help I am always there for him. If he wants to break my record please take it away. It's been 20 years and it hasn't been broken, please break it. I will be the first guy to hug and kiss you," Akhtar told News24.

"He is very good. He is very strong and has a powerful run-up. He has nice arm speed. So Umran, bowl courageously and learn the art of bowling quickly. Learn the art of taking wickets. Even if you are getting beaten a lot, don't reduce your speed and aggression. Always bowl fast, and never leave it. When you go to the field, the ownership of the ground has to be yours. Don't break and train a lot," he added.