Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant might pip KL Rahul as the Test captain of the team in the near future. Rahul is currently India's designated vice-captain across all three formats. However, questions have been raised about his captaincy credentials. Speaking about India's captaincy options in the future, Chopra feels that Pant might have an edge over Rahul as skipper of the Test side, despite suggesting that both players are yet to develop their distinctive captaincy styles.

"There are three other captains. I will talk about KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, I can talk about Sanju Samson as well. But you have not understood the clear DNA of their captaincy. Rishabh Pant for example can be an aggressive captain at times, but sometimes he doesn't utilise the bowlers properly. He is learning at the moment. The captaincy DNA is not there yet, and that's the case with KL Rahul as well. But, Rishabh Pant may just actually pip Rahul to the post in Test cricket but don't forget Rahul is a class player across formats," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also compared Pant and Rahul's captaincy styles with Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson, who are leading their respective IPL franchises.

Promoted

The cricketer-turned commentator also said that out of the four players, Samson has been the best, in terms of managing the bowlers in the IPL.

"They are captaining their franchises but they are all work in progress. I think Sanju Samson is managing the bowling resources a little better. He had a very good bowling attack as well," he added.