Pakistan on Sunday lost the 7th and deciding T20I match to England by 67 runs at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. England posted 209 runs at the loss of 3 wickets batting first in the game and then stopped Pakistan at 142 for 8 in 20 overs. The hosts put on a dismal show with the bat in the series decider as only Shan Masood scored a fifty while the rest of the team failed to make noticeable contribution. While fans were supporting their respective teams, a section of the crowd made a bad gesture towards Pakistan batter Khushdil Shah.

Khushdil was dismissed by Adil Rashid on his individual score of 27 off 25 balls. While the southpaw was walking back to the dugout after being dismissed, some fans started chanting "Parchi, parchi".

It is worth noting that the term is being used by some to demean players by alleging that they are getting a selection into the team on the basis of contacts rather than merit.

Khushdil's teammate Imam-ul-Haq on Monday requested the fans to not use such term against players as it will affect their mental health.

While uploading the video of the incident on Twitter, Imam wrote: "I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player's health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for YOU, we play for PAKISTAN. Stay blessed."

pic.twitter.com/GKZgR9o9Z9 — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) October 2, 2022

Pakistan, who were trailing 1-2 at one stage in the 7-match series, won two back-to-back games to lead 3-2, but England eventually made a good comeback and won the last two matches to seal the series.