Cameron Bancroft Keen To Play With David Warner Again

Updated: 10 January 2019 14:03 IST

Cameron Bancroft, in an interview last month, revealed that David Warner told him to tamper with the cricket ball during the Cape Town Test.

Cameron Bancroft Keen To Play With David Warner Again
Cameron Bancroft's nine-month ban came to an end on December 29, 2018. © AFP

Cameron Bancroft, who recently returned to cricket after completing his nine-month ban for the infamous ball-tampering scandal, has said that he holds no grudges with David Warner and is keen to resume his opening partnership with the 32-year-old. Bancroft last month opened up on the scandal, revealing that Warner had asked him to alter the condition of the ball during the Cape Town Test. But Bancroft stated that he has no ill feelings against both Steve Smith and Warner and has been in touch with the duo. "Absolutely," he told reporters when asked if he would want to play with Warner again.

"We're good people, very honest and passionate people. Dave, like Steve, all of us, we've all gone through our challenges, haven't we?"

Bancroft, who has admitted he nearly walked away from the game to become a yoga teacher in the wake of the vitriol that met the tampering scandal, added that "we've all been there for each other".

"And I look forward to a day like that where I can go out and play cricket with Dave again. He's a quality cricketer and someone who's achieved so much in that cricket team.

"As a player like myself, you strive to be around players like that. For my own learning as a cricketer, I'd love for that to happen."

Bancroft is now back playing with the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, stroking a match-winning half century on Wednesday evening.

He is due for a county cricket stint with Durham later this year, and has an eye on the Ashes tour of England, with Australia's opening batsmen struggling in the absence of himself and Warner.

"I just love playing cricket, regardless of the Ashes, it was something I was really keen to do," he said of the Durham move.

"I've missed a chunk of domestic cricket and come the end of the cricket season I'll just be keen to get over there and continue to improve and enjoy this great game."

(With AFP inputs)

Highlights
  • Bancroft said that he holds no grudges with Warner
  • Bancroft revealed that Warner was the mastermind of ball-tampering plot
  • Bancroft's ban came to an end on December 29, 2018
