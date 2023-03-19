MS Dhoni is well known for his fitness and even at the age of 41, he is considered to be a brilliant athlete. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman will be leading Chennai Super Kings in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and videos of him practicing at the Chepauk Stadium has already gone viral on social media. Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa, who spent a lot of time with Dhoni both in the Indian and CSK dressing rooms, revealed the unique food choices of Dhoni along with some hilarious anecdotes about his other teammates. Uthappa said in a recent interaction that Dhoni used to order Butter Chicken but will have only the gravy in order to keep his fitness levels up to the mark.

“We used to always eat together. We had a group: Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, Munaf (Patel), MS and me. We would order dal makhni, butter chicken, jeera aloo, gobi and rotis. But MS is a very rigid person when it comes to eating. He would eat butter chicken but without the chicken, only with the gravy! When he ate chicken, he wouldn't eat the rotis. He is quite weird when it comes to eating,” he said in an episode of ‘My Time With Heroes' on JioCinema.

Dhoni is also known for making his team members comfortable and Uthappa recounted a similar story against the ex-India skipper when he wanted to be called only “Mahi” and not “Mahi bhai”.

“In the first season, I saw everyone in the squad calling him Mahi bhai. I went up to him and asked if I should call him Mahi bhai too. He dismissed it saying, call me what you want, it makes no difference. Please call me Mahi only,” Uthappa said on the episode titled ‘My Time With Dhoni'.