Sachin Tendulkar reached the pinnacle of success in his international career as a cricketer due to his hard work and passion for the sport. The Mumbaikar spent hours practising and honing his skills as a youngster and a lot of that struggle has been documented over the years. Tendulkar's journey from being a precocious young talent to one of the legends of the game is an inspiring story and it continues to serve as an inspiration for budding cricketers not just in India but around the world.

On Friday, Tendulkar took to Instagram to share a video; in which he narrated a story from his days of being a budding cricketer in Mumbai. In the video Tendulkar can be seen standing next to a BEST bus number 315, which he used to travel by as youngster in order to reach Shivaji Park, where he would practice under the tutelage of his coach Ramakant Achrekar.

"After many years I have seen the 315 number bus. It would ply between Bandra and Shivaji Park and used to travel by this bus and would be very excited about reaching Shivaji Park and start my practice. After all the practice I would get tired and hope that my favourite seat, the last seat in the bus by the window, would be empty so that I could sit there and enjoy the ride with the cool breeze from outside.

"There were days when I would fall asleep and miss my bus stop. But it was great fun," Sachin said in the video while remembering the good old days.

Tendulkar retired from cricket as the highest international run-getter, leading the run-charts in both Test cricket and ODIs.

He is also the only cricketer till date to have hit 100 international centuries.

A former India captain, Tendulkar won the coveted ICC World Cup trophy in his sixth and last attempt as India won the global trophy in 2011, in Sachin's hometown of Mumbai.