Team India have begun its preparations for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, starting June 7 at the Oval in London. Some members of the Indian team have already reached the venue, ahead of the summitt clash, after their respective teams failed to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. The likes of Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, among others arrived in London earlier this week and were accompanied by Team India's support staff, including head coach Rahul Dravid.

Earlier this week, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a multi-year deal with German sportswear giant Adidas as Team India's kit sponsor.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI also unveiled India's new training kits, which were donned by some players and the support staff.

In one of the pictures, a fan spotted England pacer Jimmy Anderson's look-alike. Anderson's look-alike was none other than India's strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai.

"Great decision from BCCI to appoint Jimmy Anderson as the bowling coach," the fan tweeted.

Great decision from BCCI to appoint Jimmy Anderson as the bowling coach https://t.co/iFNDInc9Zc pic.twitter.com/o3ILCYEzuE — Camlin (@SundarHive) May 25, 2023

Here's how Twitter reacted to the post:

Anderson hi laga tha — Sojal (@Lost_guy01) May 25, 2023

I thought I was the only one — MaHi Edwards (@MaHi_Shreyasian) May 25, 2023

Rahmanullah Anderson — Abhishek Das (@OveshakeThus) May 26, 2023

NGL! You had me there for a moment. — kitty (@XO_Kitty_0) May 25, 2023

The Indian team will assemble in London after the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The upcoming World Test Championship final is expected to see the Indian team wear the new Adidas Kits. India will be hosting the ICC ODI World Cup this year from October-November. The team is scheduled to play a number of ODIs before where the new blue-coloured kits will be seen.

(With PTI Inputs)