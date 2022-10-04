Harshal Patel made a name for himself in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore by bowling exceptionally well in the death overs and with his wide array of variations. Harshal's well disguised slower deliveries foxed several top quality batters in the league and paved the way for his selection in the Indian team.

Since making his international debut, Harshal has become a key member of India's bowling attack and his ability to curb runs in the death will be crucial for the team m in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Harshal though suffered an injury issue and had to miss the Asia Cup. Since his return to the team, he has struggled to keep a lid on runs in the death overs.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the start of the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa, former India players and batting coach Sanjay Bangar gave an important piece of advice to Harshal, which could help him regain control in the death overs.

"Harshal Patel has to make sure that his average balls have to be fuller. Close to the 4 meter mark is where he should be bowling as opposed to the 7 meter mark in the last 10 T20Is. That is where I feel that by bowling shorter, he is giving enough time for the batters to readjust and pickup those slower variations. My only advice to Harshal will be bowl your slower balls fuller so that the batter gets caught by the dip that he gets later in the line of the ball," Bangar said on Star Sports.

Harshal has so far picked up 26 wickets in 22 T20Is, but has a career economy of over 9 runs per over, which he would love to bring down.