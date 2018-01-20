 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Blind Cricket World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar Salutes Team India For Winning Title

Updated: 20 January 2018 22:29 IST

Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message his Twitter account for the victorious team.

Blind Cricket World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar Salutes Team India For Winning Title
India's blind cricket team beat Pakistan to clinch the World Cup trophy © Twitter

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar applauded the Indian cricket team for winning their second Blind Cricket World Cup in Sharjah on Saturday. India beat Pakistan by two wickets to clinch the trophy. Tendulkar posted a heartfelt message on his official Twitter account. "Jahan chah wahan raah... As they rightly say, Determination will get you through everything. A big salute to our entire team. Hearty congratulations on winning the #BlindCricketWorldCup. #TeamIndia", he captioned on Twitter.

Wishes poured in for the champions from all quarters. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their respective greetings to the victorious team.

"Congratulations to India team for winning the 'Blind Cricket World Cup'! The team showed exceptional skills, grit & determination. The nation is proud of their achievement #PresidentKovind", the President posted on Twitter.

"Congratulations to our cricket team for winning the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup! They make the nation proud and inspire every Indian with their game as well as phenomenal attitude. True champions!", PM Modi posted on Twitter.

Chasing 309 for victory, India rode on Sunil Ramesh's fine 93 and captain Ajay Reddy's 63 as they overhauled the total with more than one over to go. India successfully defended the coveted title and lifted the trophy for the second consecutive time. With this win, the Reddy-led team also remained unbeaten in the tournament. Pakistan, batting first, scored 308 for eight in their allotted off 40 overs. For Pakistan, Badar Munir top scored with 57 while Riasat Khan and Nisar Ali chipped in with a handy 48 and 47 runs respectively.

Topics : Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Cricket India
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Tendulkar applauded the Indian cricket team for winning the blind WC
  • Chasing 309 for victory, India rode on Sunil Ramesh's fine 93
  • India beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to clinch the title
Related Articles
After Virat Kohli Sweeps ICC Awards, A Message From Idol Sachin Tendulkar
After Virat Kohli Sweeps ICC Awards, A Message From Idol Sachin Tendulkar
'Tum Jiyo Hazaaron Saal': Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Vinod Kambli On His Birthday
'Tum Jiyo Hazaaron Saal': Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Vinod Kambli On His Birthday
Sachin Tendulkar Snares A 'Limboo' To Running Commentary
Sachin Tendulkar Snares A 'Limboo' To Running Commentary
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 20 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.