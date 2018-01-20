Blind Cricket World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar Salutes Team India For Winning Title

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar applauded the Indian cricket team for winning their second Blind Cricket World Cup in Sharjah on Saturday. India beat Pakistan by two wickets to clinch the trophy. Tendulkar posted a heartfelt message on his official Twitter account. "Jahan chah wahan raah... As they rightly say, Determination will get you through everything. A big salute to our entire team. Hearty congratulations on winning the #BlindCricketWorldCup. #TeamIndia", he captioned on Twitter.
Wishes poured in for the champions from all quarters. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their respective greetings to the victorious team.
"Congratulations to India team for winning the 'Blind Cricket World Cup'! The team showed exceptional skills, grit & determination. The nation is proud of their achievement #PresidentKovind", the President posted on Twitter.
"Congratulations to our cricket team for winning the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup! They make the nation proud and inspire every Indian with their game as well as phenomenal attitude. True champions!", PM Modi posted on Twitter.
Chasing 309 for victory, India rode on Sunil Ramesh's fine 93 and captain Ajay Reddy's 63 as they overhauled the total with more than one over to go. India successfully defended the coveted title and lifted the trophy for the second consecutive time. With this win, the Reddy-led team also remained unbeaten in the tournament. Pakistan, batting first, scored 308 for eight in their allotted off 40 overs. For Pakistan, Badar Munir top scored with 57 while Riasat Khan and Nisar Ali chipped in with a handy 48 and 47 runs respectively.