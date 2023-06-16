India's loss in the World Test Championship against Australia has broken many hearts. Apart from the players, the entire country was contemplating India's victory in the marquee event and clinching their much-awaited ICC trophy, after a hiatus of 10 years. However, their hopes were crushed as the Pat Cummins-led side thrashed Team India by 209 runs. It is always hard to see your favourite team on the losing side and to deal with the loss, some fans look for different ways to vent out their anger. This is exactly what happened when a fan blamed former batter Aakash Chopra for India's loss. However, the star commentator gave it back in a hilarious way.

Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, "India never won a cup since Aakash Chopra became a commentator." Replying to which, Chopra wrote, "I commentated on the 2013 Champions Trophy. And Asia Cup after that. But I get your point. Somebody has to be blamed for the losses. I will take it."

I commentated on the 2013 Champions Trophy. And Asia Cup after that. But I get your point. Somebody has to be blamed for the losses. I will take it https://t.co/f9O8mwUNvh — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 15, 2023

Chopra gave reference of the 2013 Champions Trophy, where India defeated England in the summit clash and emerged victorious under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Since then, India have not won any ICC trophy.

Chopra, who was renowned face of the commentary of the Star Sports, left the channel earlier this year and joined Jio Cinema. Taking a dig at his departure from the channel, a fan wrote, "This time India will surely win bcoz @cricketaakash is now NOT in @StarSportsIndia."

This time India will surely win bcoz @cricketaakash is now NOT in @StarSportsIndia — Banjit Kalita (বনজিৎ কলিতা) (@BanjitKalita10) June 15, 2023

The former batter, who was not in a mood to take the trolls lightly, once again replied in style, "You surely aren't talking about the WTC finals? I wasn't there for that too."

Team India lost the WTC finals by 209 runs, after they bundled out for 234 in the chase of 444. Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland broke the back bone of India's batting order with four and three wickets respectively.

After the WTC debacle, the Rohit Sharma-led side is now gearing up for their next assignment, which is the West Indies tour, where both the teams will be squaring off against each other in an all-format series, starting from July 12.