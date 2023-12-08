Ones, twos, threes, fours, and sixes are common scoring figures on a single delivery in cricket. But, getting a 'seven' is extremely rare. In the practice Test between Australia's Prime Minister's XI and Pakistan, Matt Renwshaw did the unthinkable as he reached his half-century by scoring a '7'. It wasn't, however, all skill from the Australia batter as luck did favour him in a big manner, pushing him to the 50-run mark in a manner that became a talking point on social media in no time.

Renshaw played a fine show on the fifth delivery of the 78th over, bowled by Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, driving the ball to deep extra cover while sending Mir Hamza on a lengthy chase.

Hamza was able to prevent the ball from touching the boundary, but what happened next wasn't expected. Hamza threw the ball to the non-striker's end where Pakistan's former skipper Babar Azam collected the ball.

Renshaw, who had already taken three runs by then, got the opportunity to extend his tally as Babar's throw towards the wicket-keeper's end but the throw missed the stumps as well as the man behind to reach the boundary.

In the process, Renshaw was given an additional 4 runs, making it a total of 7, to reach his half-century. Here's the video:

You don't see this every day! Matthew Renshaw brings up his half-century ... with a seven! #PMXIvPAK pic.twitter.com/0Fx1Va00ZE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2023

Renshaw has emerged as one of the top contenders to replace veteran Australia opener David Warner once he hangs his boots from the longest format of the game. Warner's place in the team has been a subject of debate, owing to his poor form in red-ball cricket.

Warner's selection in Australia's Test team for the Pakistan series has been one of the biggest subjects of debate, especially after former Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson questioned him and the selectors over the matter.

