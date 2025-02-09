A Cricket World Cup Legue 2 match between minnows USA and Namibia was cut short on Saturday due to "unforeseen logistical circumstances" in Oman. The match was reduced to 43-overs-a-side as both teams couldn't reach the Al-Amerat Cricket Ground on time. This delay was due to multiple road closures caused by Ironman race in Muscat. Taking to X, USA Cricket said the match was delayed due to 'unforeseen logistical conditions', but they did not clarify the real reason for the delay.

"Toss and match update: The toss and match start time have been delayed due to unforeseen logistical circumstances," USA Cricket posted on X.

However, US-based journalist Peter Della Pena revealed that the match was delayed due to heavy traffic caused by a race. He also revealed that several routes, from where the two teams were supposed to arrive at the stadium, were blocked due to the same.

"Apparently, both teams could not get to the ground because a marathon/Ironman road race in Muscat resulted in significant road closures, including the routes that were meant to be taken by the USA and Namibia team buses. Match reduced to 43 overs per side," Della Pena replied on USA Cricket's post.

After the delay, Namibia won the toss and asked USA to bat first in Muscat. Andries Gous, captain Monank Patel and Milind Kumar all scored half-centuries as USA posted 293/8 in 50 overs.

Gous (76) and Patel (65) added 110 runs for the second wicket after Smit Patel's early dismissal. However, Milind stole the show with his quickfire 54 off just 34 balls.

For Namibia, JJ Smit took four wickets while Bernard Scholtz grabbed a three-for. In reply, Namibia were bowled out for 179 as USA won the match by 114 runs.

Milind put on an all-round show as he also grabbed four wickets to dent Namibia's chase. The win saw USA move take their tally to 18 points from 13 matches.

USA lead Canada (16) by two points, having played a game more.