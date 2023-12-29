In a rare sight, Australia collected five runs without any boundaries or no ball in the second innings of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Pakistan in Melbourne. The incident happened after play resumed on Day 4 with Australia captain Pat Cummins and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey in the middle. Cummins pushed Aamer Jamal's delivery through point as he and Carey sneaked a couple of runs. However, the throw to the bowler's end was missed by Jamal and it resulted in an overthrow.

While Imam-ul-Haq made a long chase to stop the ball from going for a boundary, Cummins and Carey completed three more runs due to the comedy of errors.

A fired-up Cummins bagged five wickets and 10 for the match to earn Australia a nail-biting 79-run win in the second Test and clinch the series against Pakistan Friday.

Set 317 to win, the visitors put up a stellar fight, but were dismissed for 237, with the last five wickets falling for just 18 runs.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 262 in the second innings, but managed to set a target of 317.

Carey slammed 53 to help Australia build their overnight lead and quieten chatter about his form after losing his place in the one-day side to Josh Inglis.

He resumed on 16 after Australia had bounced back from 16-4 thanks to an attacking 96 from Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith's gutsy 50.

Cummins made a breezy 16 but was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan off Aamer Jamal, while Lyon crunched two straight fours off Jamal, then was bowled for 11 three deliveries later.

Carey brought up his sixth Test half-century before being the last man out, lbw to Mir Hamza.

The highest-ever successful fourth innings run chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was 332-7 by England in 1928, with scores over 300 rare.

