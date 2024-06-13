Former opening batter Gautam Gambhir has been linked with the Indian cricket team head coach job, with current boss Rahul Dravid's contract set to expire after the ongoing T20 World Cup. During a recent interaction, Gambhir shared his views on the yo-yo test and suggested that a player getting dropped or ignored for not clearing the same isn't fair. For the record, the yo-yo test was introducted during Virat Kohli's tenure as captain of the team. Several top players, including Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, were dropped from the team after failing to clear the test.

However, Gambhir insisted that while fitness in key in the modern day game, a player should be primarily judged on the basis of his skillset.

"Fitness should be a factor, but I also do not agree that we have to pass a fitness test to be called fit. I don't agree to that. Fitness should directly be related to the trainer. If a trainer feels that you're fit enough, some people are physically strong from a point of view that they can lift a lot of weights in the gym," Gambhir told Sportskeeda during an interaction.

"But if you don't select someone just because of a yo-yo test, I don't think that's the right way. You select players on their talent, on their battling skills, on their bowling skills. And it is the trainer's job to keep working on their fitness and keep making them better physically as well. Just because someone doesn't pass a yo-yo test and doesn't get selected, I think that is a bit unfair," he added.

Meanwhile, Gambhir recently claimed "there is no bigger honour" than being able to coach the national cricket team.

"I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well," said the 42-year-old at an event in Abu Dhabi.

Gambhir was a key member of the Indian team that won the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 ODI World Cup.