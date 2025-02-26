Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni has sent the internet into frenzy with a cryptic message over his Indian Premier League (IPL) future. Ahead of IPL 2025, he arrived in Chennai to join his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates but it is his t-shirt that has become the topic of discussion among fans. The internet believes that the t-shirt contained a cryptic message that hinted towards IPL 2025 being his final season in the competition. Fans took to social media to decode the message on the t-shirt and a number of them believed that it was a Morse Code that translated to - "One last time".

Earlier, Dhoni said it takes a lot of hard work to be fit and ready for two months of IPL.

"I only play a couple of months in a year, but I want to enjoy it the way I started playing, that's something that keeps me going," Dhoni said at Garuda Aerospace's 'Ascend' during the launch of Amaran Drone and Land Mine Detection Drone, here on Friday.

"But, of course, for that, I need to put in a lot of hard work for six to eight months because IPL is one of the toughest tournaments. Nobody really cares about how old you are. If you're playing at this level, the level needs to be the same," he added.

Dhoni said playing for the country was his biggest motivation in his career coming from a state, which isn't known for the sport.

"When I started playing international cricket, for me the biggest motivation was representing my country," he said.

"It has always been the country for me because coming from where I came, not known for cricket as a state, once I got a chance I wanted to contribute, I wanted to be part of a winning team that was trying to win each and every game, you're trying to win the big tournaments, the bilateral series (and) so (on).

"For me, my biggest motivation was that contribution to make India win. Now that I've retired from international cricket, I can't say it's the same, but for me now, it's the love for the sport," he added.