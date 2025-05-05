Chennai Super Kings have signed Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to a ligament tear in his left ankle. Patel made headlines in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he smashed a 28-ball century -- the joint-fastest T20 hundred by an Indian -- against Tripura. The 26-year-old has featured in 47 T20 matches, scoring 1,162 runs. He was previously part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2023 season. Patel joins CSK at his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

With just two wins from 11 outings, CSK have been eliminated from the playoff race. They are scheduled to face Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in their remaining fixtures.

Replacement for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed Harsh Dubey as an injury replacement for Smaran Ravichandran, whi is ruled out die to injury, for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Dubey, who is an all-rounder and plays for Vidarbha in domestic cricket, has joined SRH for Rs 30 lakh. He has 127 wickets and 941 runs against his name from 16 T20s, 20 List A and 18 First-Class matches he has played.

For picking 69 wickets and making 476 runs, left-arm-spin allrounder Dubey won the player of the tournament award in Vidarbha winning the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy.

Dubey was part of trials at Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad before the IPL 2025.

Interestingly, Smaran had joined SRH last month as the replacement for the injured Adam Zampa at his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Smaran, who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket, has played seven first-class games in which he has scored over 500 runs at an average of 64.50, including a double century against Punjab.

He has also played 10 List A games since his debut in 2024, scoring 433 runs at an average of 72.16, with two hundreds, while he has scored 170 runs in six T20 matches at a strike rate of 170.

Smaran was among the breakout stars of the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 433 runs in seven innings at an average of 72.16 and strike rate of just over 100. He also starred for them in the final with a knock of 101 off 92 balls that helped Karnataka lift the title.

SRH, who are on the brink of elimination with only three wins in 11 games, will host the stuttering Delhi Capitals in a bid to give their IPL 2025 campaign one more push on Monday evening.