Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria was extremely critical of Babar Azam and Co as he accused them of playing “cricket from 1970s and 1980s”. In a recent interview, Kaneria pointed out that the recent record of the national team has been far from impressive and said that the focus needs to return to Test cricket for them to succeed once again. There has been a lot of talk over international cricket returning to Pakistan, but the spinner believes that it is not enough for them to find success.

“Big problem. First, selection. Second problem is we only talk about international cricket coming to Pakistan, teams coming to Pakistan but not winning the game in Pakistan,” Kaneria told Cricket Country.

“They talked about Australia coming to Pakistan after 17 years and much more, but where is focus on cricket? Zero. You can't prepare a wicket to win you the game,” he added.

In the past one year, Pakistan have won just one out of the 10 Test matches they played. Among the ten matches, eight were played at home but the national team drew four and were defeated on four occasions. The only victory for Pakistan came against Sri Lanka in Galle.

“Test matches are always won by bowlers because you have to take 20 wickets. If you don't have the bowler of that calibre who can take you wickets, then no chance. A young chinaman, Abrar Ahmed has come in now.”

“Half of his bowling he has done already in four and five Test matches. Look at the amount of bowling he has done so far. But you don't have that off-spinner. Where is Nauman Ali? Do they know how the captaincy work? Do they know which player and which fielder to set up? No fight, nothing,” he said.

Featured Video Of The Day

India Vs Australia: Pujara's 100th Test