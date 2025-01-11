As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nears the Champions Trophy squad selection deadline, a big boost has reportedly come in the form of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami. Though Shami couldn't prove his fitness for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it has been reported that he is all set to be picked for India's ODI squad against England, as well as the Champions Trophy, if his comeback goes as planned. However, Shami's return to India's T20 side against England isn't looking as likely yet.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Shami has either got the complete clearance from the Sports Science wing of the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru or is expected to get it shortly, setting his path clear for national team return. Shami has been playing white-ball cricket for a while, having featured in the Vijay Hazare domestic one-day competition for Bengal. His last outing for India, however, came in the ODI World Cup in October-November, 2023.

Since then, Shami has been struggling with ankle injuries. He came close to making the trip to Australia but slight setbacks prevented him from being deemed fully fit.

The BCCI, reportedly, has sought an extension from ICC over the announcement of the India squad for the Champions Trophy. However, the team for India's T20I side for the England series is likel to be out soon.

Though ICC allows teams to make changes one month after the provisional squad is announced, it seems like the BCCI requires more time to finalise the roster for the tournament in Pakistan and UAE.

England and India are scheduled to play five T20Is and three ODIs in the coming weeks, starting on January 22. The three ODIs between the two teams are slated to be held on February 6, 9 and 12.