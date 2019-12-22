Chris Lynn, captain of the Brisbane Heat, was at his explosive best in a Big Bash League fixture against Sydney Sixers on Sunday. Chris Lynn, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians' latest recruit, smashed Sydney's bowlers to all over the park at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. Chris Lynn struck 94 runs off just 35 deliveries to help his team post a mammoth total of 209 for four. Lynn hit four boundaries and 11 maximums during his stay at the crease. Lynn equalled his own record of most number of sixes in a Big Bash League innings. The Australian shares the record with Chris Gayle, Craig Simmons, who had also hit 11 sixes in a Big Bash game.

Watch the highlights of Chris Lynn's explosive knock here:

Full highlights of Chris Lynn's 35-ball 94



Enjoy! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/uE62gBLC9D — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2019

At the IPL 2020 auction, Chris Lynn was bought by four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released the 29-year-old ahead of the auction after the Australia batsman spent five seasons with the franchise.

Earlier, Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques won the toss and elected to bowl against the visitors.

Sean Abbott provided the first breakthrough in the second over when he removed Max Bryant for just one.

Sam Heazlett then put on a 84-run with skipper Lynn for the second wicket before he was stumped off Ben Manenti. Manenti struck again to get the prized scalp of Lynn.

Matt Renshaw continued the onslaught as he remained unbeaten on 60 off just 39 deliveries.