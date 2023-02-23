South African batter Aiden Markram is all set to lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. But, there still is no clarity over the vice-captain's role in the team. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mayank Agarwal are two top choices, but when the same question was put in front of Markram, he couldn't really pick a name. Bhuvneshwar and Mayank both remain two extremely talented and experienced players, but at the moment, Markram isn't sure about the name of his deputy.

In a select media interaction set up by SA20 league, Markram admitted that the choice between Bhuvi and Mayank was a tough one. Though the South African doesn't have a name in his head right now, he feels both the players would do a wonderful job.

"That's a tough one. I played under Mayank at the Kings. He and I got on really well. And if you look at the amount of experience someone like Bhuvi has, it is almost unreplaceable. So, to pick one would be difficult right now but I think both of them would nail it certainly," he said.

Markram was also asked to pick an Indian player who should join the SA20 league. After much deliberation, the South African batter picked the legendary MS Dhoni.

"That's a very difficult one. To be honest with you, someone like MS (Dhoni) would be great to have in the camp. Just for guys to be able to learn, he has got all the knowledge, he has seen everything this game has produced for our local players in South Africa to be able to sponge up something like that I suppose would be great. So, yeah that's the one player that comes to my mind firstly, but there will be a lot of players I think that would be discussed for sure," Markram said.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Kolkata: Argentina's Second Football Home