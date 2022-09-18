Legends League Cricket, Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Live Updates: Bhilwara Kings won the toss and elected to bowl against Manipal Tigers in the second match of the Legends League Cricket in Lucknow. The Kings will be led by the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan while former India spinner Harbhajan Singh will be captaining the Tigers. It will be an interesting match as the Irfan Pathan-led side features the likes of Shane Watson, Matt Prior, Naman Ojha, among others. Tigers on the other hand, will be having the services of Australia pacer legend Brett Lee and former South Africa spinner Imran Tahir.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Legends League Cricket Between Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers from Lucknow