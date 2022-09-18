Story ProgressBack to home
Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket Live: Mohammad Kaif, Tatenda Taibu On The Charge For Tigers After Edwards Takes Three
Legends League Cricket, Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Live Updates: Bhilwara Kings won the toss and elected to bowl against Manipal Tigers in the second match of the Legends League Cricket in Lucknow
LLC Live: Bhilwara Kings opt to bowl against Manipal Tigers in Lucknow.© Twitter
Legends League Cricket, Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Live Updates: Bhilwara Kings won the toss and elected to bowl against Manipal Tigers in the second match of the Legends League Cricket in Lucknow. The Kings will be led by the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan while former India spinner Harbhajan Singh will be captaining the Tigers. It will be an interesting match as the Irfan Pathan-led side features the likes of Shane Watson, Matt Prior, Naman Ojha, among others. Tigers on the other hand, will be having the services of Australia pacer legend Brett Lee and former South Africa spinner Imran Tahir.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Legends League Cricket Between Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers from Lucknow
- 20:08 (IST)LLC Live: Cut away for a fourCut away nicely! Taibu uses the pace and beats the man at point.
- 19:56 (IST)LLC Live: Edged and caughtEdwardson fire! Another batter gets beaten by the pace. Another simple catch for Ojha behind the stumps.
- 19:52 (IST)LLC Live: Taken again!Asnodkar gets a thick edge and Ojha takes an easy catch behind. Edwards on fire
- 19:43 (IST)LLC Live: Wrapped on the pad and gone!That's plumb! Nips back in sharply and Corey Anderson misjudges. He has to depart. Excellent ball from Edwards
- 19:38 (IST)LLC Live: Edgend and taken behindEdged and taken! Captain Irfan strikes. Ravikant Shukla departs
- 19:09 (IST)LLC Live: Kings win toss!Bhilwara Kings win toss and captain Irfan Pathan opts to bowl. Opposition captain Harbhajan Singh happy to bat.
- 18:46 (IST)LLC Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Legends League Cricket. Bhilwara Kings take on Manipal Tigers in match in Lucknow.Stay Tuned!!!
