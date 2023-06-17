Ravichandran Ashwin became the central talking-point among cricket fans on social media after he decided to take DRS on an already reviewed decision in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Though Ashwin's efforts went in vain, the video of the incident went viral on social media. After the match, the off-spinner also explained that he decided to review the call thinking the third umpire would analyse another angle. Now, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has reacted to the incident, saying what happened was 'beyond his understanding'.

Giving his expert analysis on the matter, Chopra sided with the third umpire, saying the official thoroughly followed the protocol.

"Ashwin anna's small matter has brought TNPL to the world map. He was bowling very well, had picked up a wicket, and there was an appeal for another wicket where the umpire gave it out," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Ashwin and everyone were happy but the batter asked for a review. The third umpire was very good. He followed the protocol, checked all angles, and figured out that the ball had not reached the bat when the spike came because of the bat hitting the ground. Well done, he umpired very well and said it was not out," he further said.

Curious Case in ongoing #TNPL2023 :



12.5: Batter took DRS and third umpire gave NOT out.

12.5: Same over & same delivery, Ashwin took DRS again and again 3rd gave NOT out.pic.twitter.com/Nie0kfotyu — Farrago Abdullah Parody (@abdullah_0mar) June 15, 2023

On Ashwin's decision to review the matter, Chopra said that if the league officials would look back at the rulebooks, they would find that such an option wasn't even available to be taken.

"Ashwin said he wanted to review it again. He reviewed a review and it happened as well. It is beyond my understanding. I feel when the TNPL officials look back, they will say that this option was not available," he opined.

"You can't do it. There are multiple reasons for that - you need to take the review within 15 seconds. The review was taken and the third umpire told, with all due diligence, what his thinking was. Now you are reviewing the third umpire's thinking and asking him only to be the judge," Chopra asserted.