MS Dhoni is sort of enigma in Indian cricket. The most successful Indian captain ever, Dhoni is also a loved figure across the cricket world. But his connection with Chennai is more special that with any other place. He is not only a former Chennai Super Kings captain, but is the city's most loved son. he guided the team to five IPL titles before handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Mohit Sharma played with MS Dhoni for a long time in CSK and shared some interesting anecdotes on the former India captain.

"Unko bahut gussa ata hai, bahut galiya khayi hai hum logo ne (He also gets angry, we've heard a lot of abuses from him). But he always says, what happens on the field, stays there. Later, he will make you understand but never be angry with you. I have heard a lot from him. Being a fast bowler, you tend to lose focus. Pay attention to what's happening behind you. If he waves at you and you are facing towards some other end. If someone from the public says something and you react. Because of things like this, I've copped a lot of flak from him," said Mohit on the '2 Sloggers' podcast.

"Deepak Chahar has also received a lot of abuses. He too has a story. In 2019, Deepak was playing, and I was not. The game was in Chennai, and everyone was sweating profusely. He bowled a knuckle ball that I think was a full toss or something, which was hit for either a four or a six. Dhoni bhai told him not to bowl it again. He said, 'ok Mahi bhai'. After bowling the next 2-3 ball, he bowled the knuckle ball again. He bowled a knuckle ball yet again," Mohit recalled.

"Mahi bhai came up to him, kept his arms around Deepak's shoulder, said a few things to him and went back. We obviously didn't know. So when the match got over, we asked what happened? He said, 'You know what he said? He said a few wonderful things (likely abuses), and then he added 'Bewakoof tu nahi hai, bewakoof main hu (You're not the fool, I am). So that is a tale we always remember. Now it's Deepak's turn and he will be part of that queue. At the same time, Dhoni bhai loves Chahar equally."

There is still no clarity on whether MS Dhoni will play in IPL 2025 or not.