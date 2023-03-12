England cricket team all-rounder Ben Stokes was left furious after the bag containing his clothes was stolen at the King's Cross train station in London. Stokes took to social media to tell his followers about the incident and he seemed to be fuming about the entire incident. "To whoever stole my bag at King's Cross train station. I hope my clothes are too big for you ya absolute ******," said Stokes on Twitter. Stokes, who will be playing for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League, is supposed to fly to India for the tournament. He was hailed as a massive addition to the CSK squad which will be looking to find their lost form under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

To who ever stole my bag at King's Cross train station.

I hope my clothes are to big for you ya absolute ****** 😡 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 12, 2023

Stokes has been an absolute revelation as the England skipper under the coaching of Brendon McCullum who has become famous for his “BazBall” way of cricket. Stokes, who is an aggressive all-rounder, has led the team by example in Test cricket with brilliant performances with bat and ball.

Stokes played a solid role in England's campaign at the T20 World Cup and fans have been asking him to come out of ODI retirement to play the ODI World Cup in 2023. While no decision has been made till now, the England team management has hinted at possible talks with the cricketer.

"I deliberately made an effort to leave Ben alone," England ODI coach Matthew Mott said.

"The issue about if he wants to play: we don't need to know for a while. Halfway through that summer, gauging how he is feeling physically and mentally that will be his call if he wants to put himself up for selection,” he added in a recent interaction.

