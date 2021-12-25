Iceland may not yet be a powerhouse in cricket but the Nordic island nation has built a powerful presence on Twitter in recent years. The Twitter handle @icelandcricket, run by the Icelandic Cricket Association, enjoys huge popularity among fans due to its rib-tickling tweets. On Friday, a tweet by the account featuring the names of Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Australian batting great Don Bradman went viral on the micro-blogging site. “Context and luck is everything in life. If Ravi Ashwin had been born in Sri Lanka, he would probably end his career with as many wickets as Muralitharan. If Don Bradman had been born in Iceland, he'd have scored no international runs and been a below par fisherman. That's life,” the account tweeted.

The tweet was an instant hit among fans and was widely retweeted on Friday.

Many tweets from the @icelandcricket Twitter handle have gone viral in the past. In 2019, the account had reacted to Ambati Rayudu's omission from India's World Cup squad by asking the batter to apply for permanent residency in Iceland.

“(Mayank) Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least @RayuduAmbati can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu things,” the account had tweeted at the time.

However, not all tweets from the account have been received warmly. On one occasion, a joke at the expense of Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan led to Iceland Cricket being slammed on Twitter.

After Rashid went for 110 runs in an ODI World Cup game in 2019, the account tweeted: “We've just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan's first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man.”

Many criticised Iceland Cricket for the tweet, including English cricketer Luke Wright, who wrote, “Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members."