The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) put an end to the head coach suspense, making the expected announcement of former cricketer Gautam Gambhir being roped in as Rahul Dravid's replacement. The announcement thrilled cricket fans all across the country, considering how well Gambhir had done in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, as the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The announcement of Gambhir's appointment drew exciting reactions from fans, and even the former India opener's wife Natasha took to social media to share her take.

"Because he deserves to lead, the coach of the Indian team," an Instagram story by Gambhir's wife read.

Gambhir, who hit some memorable knocks as a left-handed opener for India, served as Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor in the Indian Premier League 2024. KKR lifted their third IPL trophy this season under Gambhir's guidance. In a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Gambhir congratulated Rahul Dravid and his support staff for their 'exemplary' with the Men in Blue. The former India cricketer added that he is 'honoured and excited' to take the new role.

"It is an absolute honour to serve my tricolour, my people, my country. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their exemplary run with the team. I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Head Coach for Team India," Gambhir was quoted in a release from BCCI as saying. The 42-year-old added that he looks forward with the Head of Cricket VVS Laxman and the support staff to achieve success in the upcoming tournaments.

"I have always taken pride while donning the Indian jersey during my playing days and it is going to be no different when I take up this new role. Cricket has been my passion and I look forward to working closely with the BCCI, Head of Cricket - Mr VVS Laxman, the support staff, and, most importantly, the players, as we work towards achieving success in the upcoming tournaments," he added.

While replying to BCCI secretary Jay Shah's post, Gambhir said that he is 'elated' to be a part of this new journey.

"Many thanks for your extremely kind words and constant support @JayShah bhai. Elated to be a part of this journey! The entire team together will strive for excellence and newer heights," Gambhir wrote on X.

With ANI Inputs